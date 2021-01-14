Pell City Chamber of Commerce swears in 4 new board members (with photos)

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Chamber of Commerce introduced four new board members and its new president, Laurie Brasher, during its annual stakeholder meeting Thursday, Jan. 14.
Casey Cambron and Pam Carlisle were sworn in as board members, along with Sarah Whitten, who attended the meeting through a Zoom call. Ken Pate, who was not able to attend, will be sworn in on a later date.
Carlisle said she looks forward to being part of the organization.
“I’m just excited to learn about the community. I’ve worked in Pell City for 16 years and lived here pretty much my whole life, and there are still things I didn’t know were going on,” Carlisle said, adding she hopes to be able to learn and keep up with the happenings of the city and the development of new businesses.
Outgoing President Caran Wilbanks was also recognized for her service to the Chamber. Brasher will be stepping in as the new president and has been a part of the organization for two years. She said she was honored to take on the position when asked because of her love for Pell City and its people.
“I want to see us increase our membership even more and to spotlight our amazing businesses,” Brasher said. “We have some very talented and successful business owners, and the Chamber wants to share that with the surrounding communities.”
Brasher said she believes Pell City has the best boating and fishing friendly lakes in Alabama and hopes the Chamber continues focusing on the growth related to the beauty and fun of Logan Martin Lake.
Those who want to learn more about the Chamber can visit its website at pellcitychamber.com.