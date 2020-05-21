Pell City Chamber of Commerce scholarships

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Chamber of Commerce awarded Pell City High School graduating seniors Malea Benjamin and Ethan Kirby with $250 college scholarships Wednesday morning.
Benjamin will attend the University of Alabama, where she will pursue a degree in political science. Kirby will study economics at Troy University, with plans to go to law school upon graduation.
In the photo, from the left with Benjamin and Kirby, are Pell City Chamber President Caran Wilbanks and Chamber board members Laurie Brasher and Kristi Edwards.