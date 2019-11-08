PELL CITY – The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will hand out its annual awards for Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Professional Business, Industry, Nonprofit Organization and Citizen of the Year at a luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The luncheon will be at the Eden Westside Baptist Church and begin at 11:30 a.m.
Throughout this week, The Daily Home is spotlighting the three nominees in each category. The nominees in the Nonprofit Organization category are:
Ann’s New Life
Ann’s New Life is a limited medical pregnancy center that serves as a beacon of hope for women and their families facing an unplanned pregnancy.
For 10 years, Ann’s New Life has striven to fulfill its mission of providing life-giving alternatives to abortion and has helped more than 1,300 clients and their families over that span.
To those who are pregnant and in need, Ann’s New Life provides free and confidential limited O.B. ultrasound and pregnancy testing as well as parenting classes, peer counseling, Bible studies and material resources of all kinds.
Eden Westside Baptist Church
The church has a strong commitment to being a good neighbor by being actively involved in the community.
It seeks to support and encourage business leaders by delivering breakfast to and having prayer with our judges and other civic leaders, while business leaders are invited to a monthly leadership event called “Power Lunch” that can be used to help advance their companies.
Additionally, many of the ministries and small groups have committed to invest weekly or monthly in a local business. For example, the church partners with the Alabama Thrift Store to bring weekly treats, hold a lunch hour Bible study and respond to individual needs within the company.
The church has a strong commitment to support first responders through events such as the monthly “Breakfast for the Brave” and the annual “Homeruns and Heroes” softball tournament.
The church loves to connect with hurting families through many avenues, including its food pantry and through parenting classes for at-risk families known as “Family Court.”
The church’s recreation ministry oversees many different programs such as Upward Sports, home-school physical education, basketball and softball leagues, and flag football tournaments. The church partners with Eden Elementary by hosting school events and providing awards breakfasts to honor students.
The church is also a frequent host to many events for civic groups and causes.
Logan Martin Lakefest
Created in 2010 by founders Jerry Woods, Fred Casey and Lee Holmes with an assist from Mike Riley, the ultimate goal of Lakefest is to promote Lake Logan Martin and support local charities throughout the community.
In the nine years since its formation, Lakefest has contributed $300,000 to community causes and organizations. Some of those include the Pell City Fire and Police departments, Pell City High School wrestling, baseball and girls basketball teams, Odena Baptist Church, Pell City Baptist Church, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the Pell City Animal Control Center, the Sylacauga High School soccer team, Victory Christian High School, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind and many more.