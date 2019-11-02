PELL CITY – The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will hand out its annual awards for Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Professional Business, Industry, Nonprofit Organization and Citizen of the Year at a luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The luncheon will be at Eden Westside Baptist Church and begin at 11:30 a.m.
Throughout this week, The Daily Home is spotlighting the three nominees in each category. The nominees in the Medium Business category are:
Louie’s Grill
A five-star restaurant at the end of Hamby Road in Cropwell, Louie’s Grill is noted for its unique, eclectic and diverse menu as well as the beautiful palm trees adorning the front entrance.
Louie’s caters special events and offers a sports bar that seats 50 people and can serve as a wonderful ballgame party room.
The restaurant’s outdoor patio has been the site of many outdoor weddings and reunions over the years, and Louie’s has a large, indoor event room for special occasions as well.
Serving customers from near and far, Louie’s enjoys an outstanding reputation for consistently delivering high quality meals and exceptional service.
Magnolias
A family-owned gift store that opened in Sylacauga in 1992, Magnolias opened a second location in Pell City in 2014 and has been proud to serve the community ever since.
Magnolias strives to be a gift store that offers exceptional value and customer service, and has become known for its signature complimentary gift wrapping.
Magnolias offers both bridal and baby registries, and believes in offering beautiful gifts for every occasion in life and treasuring the stories behind every one of those gifts.
Town & Country Ford
Since it was established in 2009, Town & Country Ford has grown to employ more than 60 people and has been active in many community organizations and projects.
Town & Country Ford has helped raise more than $80,000 for local schools and organizations through the Drive One For Your School Program and the Kids Eat Free Campaign.
In 10 years, Town & Country Ford has won 12 awards from Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit for its commitment to customer service and community involvement.