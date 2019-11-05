PELL CITY – The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will hand out its annual awards for Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Professional Business, Industry, Nonprofit Organization and Citizen of the Year at a luncheon Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The luncheon will be at the Eden Westside Baptist Church and begin at 11:30 a.m.
Throughout this week The Daily Home is spotlighting the three nominees in each category. The nominees in the Large Business category are:
Buffalo Wild Wings
Since opening in November 2016, Buffalo Wild Wings has developed a great relationship within the city and surrounding communities.
Buffalo Wild Wings has participated in events such as the National Night Out put on by the Pell City Fire Department, handing out almost 1,000 wings to those in the community. It has also participated in the Fall Frenzy, fed Habitat for Humanity volunteers and donated items on a monthly basis to The Good Works Charitable Foundation, a local nonprofit. Buffalo Wild Wings has participated in the Rick and Bubba/BWW Charity Charge and has donated more than $50,000 through that program this year.
It has teamed with local schools to promote Teacher and Student of the Month programs and supported various sports teams.
Buffalo Wild Wings continually hosts fundraisers throughout the year to benefit many other organizations within the schools as well and takes great pride in every relationship that is built in Pell City.
Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home
Opened in 2012, the facility is the most recent and modern state veterans home built in Alabama by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
It features 174 skilled nursing beds and 80 assisted living beds, and its spacious “neighborhoods” and a town center with a large stone fireplace give residents an instant feeling of warmth and community.
It offers many events and activities for veterans to enjoy, including bingo, poker, exercise and Bible studies. Many veterans love to gather in the Stars and Stripes Café to share a beverage or play pool, and they also attend baseball games, play golf and dine at a variety of restaurants.
Premiere Cinemas Entertainment
Since the cinertainment complex opened Jan. 16, 2019, Premiere Cinemas has been able to provide captioning and audio descriptive devices for blind and hearing-impaired patrons. It has also partnered with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) in Talladega to host its students for various events.
It has worked with the community to hold fundraisers for children’s advocacy groups and donated giveaways to the Pell City Fire and Police departments for events such as National Night Out, the Downtown Extravaganza and local fairs.
It also proudly works with Pell City High School’s vocational job program and is happy to have a staff of local residents who help provide an affordable entertainment option for the people of Pell City and St. Clair County.