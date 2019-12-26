Pell City business holds luncheon for veterans, first responders

PELL CITY -- Last Friday, Dec. 20, Eagle Vision Paving gave back to the community in a special way leading up to Christmas, by feeding veterans and first responders.
Lucas Williams, who owns Eagle Vision Paving, hosted a Christmas luncheon at his business for local veterans and first responders. Williams’ brother is a former marine.
Williams said he feels giving back to the community is important when you are successful. And for him, giving back isn’t something new.
Just before the luncheon, Williams donated a cargo trailer to the Pell City High School JROTC. He also contributed to the recent van donation on Christmas Eve. Though his business did not help pay for the van, he did supply $800 worth of gifts for a family dealing with childhood cancer.
According to Williams, these were not the first good deeds he has done this year.
“I think I have given away something every month this year,” he said.
Chris Hoover and Keith Clemmons of Lakeside Boathouse assisted Williams with the luncheon for veterans and first responders. The two specifically helped with the cooking and frying of the three Christmas turkeys served at the event.
Hoover and Clements were a driving force behind the van donation, with Hoover coming up with the idea.
Pell City Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said his department was appreciative of the invitation to the luncheon.
He mentioned the recently unveiled Fire and Life Safety Program and the steps the department is taking to develop a better relationship with the community.
To Kurzejeski, events like this are just another step towards building the relationships he would like to see.
“The support the community and local businesses give the department really makes Pell City a great place to work,” he said.