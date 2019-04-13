PELL CITY -- Pell City Board of Education members are expected to interview five people for the vacant District 5 spot on the panel Thursday night.
“I’d like to say, there has been so much interest,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber.
James Hall, Bart Perry, Brian Worley, Sonia Dale and Philip Roberson have applied to fill the unexpired District 5 term, which ends in 2020.
Barber said that says a lot about the school system, when you have people who want to be a part of it. He said board members put a lot of work into their school board jobs, and it is a big responsibility.
“You’re not just representing your district, but all the children in the community,” Barber said.
Interviews are expected to start at 5:30 p.m., but a schedule of candidate interviews has not been set at this time.
Barber said the public is welcome and encouraged to attend the interview sessions Thursday, but he has asked the candidates to not attend other candidate interviews.
He said interviews are expected to last about 30 minutes per candidate.
Barber said board members will grade each candidate 1-5 for each of their answers. The candidate with the highest combined score will fill the vacant spot on the board.
He said the board is expected to officially vote on the new District 5 board member at the 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, regularly scheduled board meeting.
The District 5 position became vacant in March after former board member Jeff Jones resigned. Jones was elected to the board in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016.
Jones did not provide a reason for his departure, but he had suffered a stroke just more than a year ago, November 2017.
The board is expected to fill the vacant position within 30 days; otherwise the decision is left to the Alabama State Board of Education superintendent.