PELL CITY -- Members of the Board of Education will interview five candidates for the vacant superintendent’s job this week.
The board will interview a candidate at 4:30 p.m. each day, Monday-Friday, at the Central Office.
Gregory “Greg” Cobb, a leadership support specialist for the Alabama State Department of Education, is slated to be interviewed by the board Monday.
Dr. James Martin III, the only candidate who has actually served as a superintendent, is scheduled for his interview Tuesday. He is a school improvement specialist for the Chattahoochee Flint Regional Education Service Agency in Georgia.
The board will interview Duran South Junior High School Principal Dr. Corey O’Neal on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the board will interview Dr. Matthew Hubbard, executive director of supporting programs for the Sylacauga Board of Education.
The board will finish the interviews Friday with the last of the five candidates, Pell City High School Principal Dr. Anthony “Tony” Dowdy.
The board worked for more than two hours ironing out questions that each candidate would be asked.
The board will ask all candidates the same questions, and at the recommendation of the Alabama Association of School Boards, the board has provided each candidate with the questions in advance.
Each candidate will provide a written response to all questions to the board office, and those responses are to be given to each board member Friday, after all interviews are completed.
With the exception of in-house candidates O’Neal and Dowdy, all candidates will have an opportunity to tour select Pell City Schools when individual candidates arrive each day at 10 a.m.
All candidates will have a long lunch with board members from noon until 2 p.m., and candidates will be provided a break before meeting with the board at 4:30 p.m. in the Central Office conference room for their formal interviews.
A reception will follow each interview. All interviews are expected to end by 6 each night. The reception will provide an opportunity for faculty and residents to meet and speak with each candidate.