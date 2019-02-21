PELL CITY -- Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber said at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting that contracts had been signed for construction of the new practice field at the high school.
Coston General Contractors was the low bidder at $142,489 for the development of the new football practice field.
School officials said the practice field in front of the high school will be closed when the new field is completed.
Gary Mozingo, facilities supervisor for the Pell City school system, said it will take workers about 60 days to complete the new practice field. Work will include the installation of a sprinkler system, dirt work, the planting of sod and the installation of a new fence.
Barber said the Pell City High “cheer room” is almost completed, and the Spring Sports Complex paving project was finished.
Barber thanked the city of Pell City for its partnership with the school system. The municipality helped complete the road work going into and out of the Sports Complex.
In other business, the board:
Approved hiring Shelby Jolly as an Iola Roberts Elementary third-grade teacher, Amy Smith as a Williams Intermediate custodian, Charles Isbell as an Iola Roberts teacher assistant and Briggettia O’Neal as a Duran North Junior High custodian;
Approved adding Melodie Foote, Deborah Griffith, Ramona Lee and April Revell to the substitute teachers/CNP workers list;
Approved adding Deborah Casprowitz to the substitute bus driver list;
Approved the transfer of Johnny Cash from a custodian to a maintenance specialist at Duran North;
Approved reassigning Leah Stover from the executive director of special programs to the curriculum coordinator at the Central Office;
Approved the leave-of-absence for Duran South Junior High computer essential teacher Jeffrey Wilson for nine days, and Williams Intermediate assistant teacher Helen Fuller for Oct. 16, 2018-Jan. 3, 2019;
Approved the following contracts: Christina Doss as a Pell City High math tutor for no more than three hours a week at a rate of $39.05 per hour; Melissa Lopresti, Cortney Sharpe, Brandy Robertson, Carrie Pierce and Wes Myers for choreography services and tryouts for the Pell City High band auxiliary, which is being paid for out of the PCHS band account; Miranda Pearce as an Iola Roberts reading interventionist at a rate of $35 per hour and to not exceed $12,095; and Kayla Lee and Jeanette Harmon as Coosa Valley Elementary reading interventionists at a rate of $35 per hour and to not exceed $12,095;
Approved the 2019-2020 school calendar;
Approved the addition of a new slide to the existing playground at Coosa Valley, a project of the CVES PTO;
Approved the policy pertaining to the sick leave bank for all full-time employees;
Approved the second reading of a new policy pertaining to service animals in public schools;
Approved the first reading of two new policies: supervision of low-risk juvenile sex offenders and the Jamari Terrell Williams student bullying prevention act policy;
Approved a budget amendment;
Approved the expulsion of one Duran South student and one Duran North student; and
Announced the next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 19.