PELL CITY -- Students who participate in track and field will finally have their own place to showcase their speed, agility and talent after the Board of Education approved hiring a company to construct a new track for Pell City High School.
“It will be the first time that we are not a visitor at a track meet,” said Gary Mozingo, the facilities supervisor for the Pell City school system.
The board unanimously approved hiring Warners Athletic to construct the new track at a cost of $561,777. The move came during a special called meeting at the Central Office on Thursday morning.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin III said the board received four bids for the project.
“The bids came in pretty close (to one another),” Martin said.
Bids ranged from the low of $561,777 to the high bid of $974,931. Two bids were in the $600,000 range.
Officials said the low bid came in far below the estimated cost of $800,000.
Mozingo said workers will construct the running track in steps, and the state will have to approve the school system’s contract with Warners Athletic.
The initial bid is for an asphalt 400-meter track with inside and outside curbs.
Mozingo said the board will go back and solicit bids to cover the asphalt track with a rubberized surface, which is estimated to cost another $200,000.
Mozingo said the plan is to have the project completed by the spring track and field season.
“That’s our goal,” he said.
Past officials have pointed to Pell City as one of the few Class 6A schools without a competition running track.
“It’s been an ongoing ‘want’ for the school board for years,” said board member Cecil Fomby.
The track is being paid for with local funds, or from taxes the school system receives from the city and county. Most state funds are earmarked for certain things, like salaries, buses, etc...
The track will be constructed in the open field behind Duran North Junior High, next to Pell City High.
“We’re proud to see it come to fruition for our kids,” Fomby said.
In other matters Thursday, the board:
Accepted the resignation of Pell City High health teacher and head volleyball coach Hailey Brown;
Approved the supplemental position of interim director of New Directions for Leonard Watson at a cost of $667 per month;
Approved adding Kaylie Adcox, Meghan Blankenship, Denise DeArman, Cindy Smith and Melissa Whitmire to the substitute teachers/CNP workers list;
Approved the contract for Emily Morgan as a part-time bookkeeper at the rate of $20 per hour and to not exceed 29 hours per week;
Approved the contract for Valerie Curtis as an acting assistant principal for Williams Intermediate School, which will add $15.89 per day to her salary; and
Announced the next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22.