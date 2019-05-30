PELL CITY -- Members of the Pell City Board of Education are expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the superintendent search process.
Board Chairman Cecil Fomby said Thursday the board will meet with Susan Salter, who is with the Alabama Association of School Boards. She will provide information about superintendent searches and what the board can and can’t do.
“There are legal things we need to be aware of,” Fomby said.
He said AASB also provides, at a charge, a search service for school boards looking for new superintendents.
Fomby said he has gone through a superintendent search, but some board members have not.
“I feel like it is going to be a very informative session,” he said, adding the meeting would be a good thing for the board before moving forward with the search.
The work session is set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, at the Board of Education Central Office.
The superintendent’s position will officially become vacant July 1, and board members have expressed a wish to fill the position before the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber announced his retirement last week, and the job was posted immediately following the Thursday, May 23, special called meeting. Barber is not involved with the search for his replacement, officials said.
Letters of interest and resumes for the job are being sent to a Birmingham law firm, Bradley, Arant, Boult, and Cummings LLP. The job posting said applications will be accepted until June 22, or until the job is filled.
Barber has served as Pell City superintendent for the past six years and was appointed from within the system. Before taking over as superintendent, Barber served as the assistant superintendent for 16 years. He is retiring after serving 32 years in education.