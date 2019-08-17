PELL CITY -- The interviews are done, and the Pell City school board is expected to select its new superintendent this week.
“We are going to have a special called board meeting Thursday night and open a discussion at that time,” Board President Laurie Mize Henderson said Saturday morning.
She said one board member cannot attend the regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday night. The special called board meeting Thursday is set for 6 p.m. at the Central Office.
“This is such an important decision,” Henderson said. “We feel like this is a decision that we need everybody. We will do a roll call vote, so we want everyone.”
Last week, the board interviewed five candidates for the job after Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber officially retired July 1.
The superintendent candidates are Gregory “Greg Cobb, leadership support specialist for the Alabama State Department of Education; Dr. James Martin III, the only candidate who has served as a superintendent; Duran South Junior High School Principal Dr. Corey O’Neal; Dr. Matthew Hubbard, executive director of supporting programs for the Sylacauga Board of Education; and Pell City High School Principal Anthony “Tony” Dowdy.
Martin is a school improvement specialist for the Chattahoochee Flint Regional Education Service Agency in Georgia.
The Alabama Association of School Boards was hired by the Pell City BOE to assist in the search for a new superintendent and provided the board with its five top picks for the job.
“When they said they would bring us five qualified candidates, they really did,” Henderson said.
She said each candidate would bring something different to the table.
“They are all qualified, and anyone of them could do the job,” Henderson said.
She said all candidate interviews went well.
“I don’t think there was a bad interview in the bunch,” Henderson said.
Candidates were given the opportunity to tour different schools and have a long lunch with board members before their official interview.
Interviews were held each day, Monday-Friday, from 4:30-6 p.m., and were open to the public. A short reception was held after each interview, so the public could talk to each candidate personally.
“It’s been a full week,” Henderson said.
She said the board was provided written responses from each candidate for the 15 questions asked during the interviews.
“This has been a very good process,” Henderson said.
She said candidates were also pleased with the selection and interview process.
“All five of them said wonderful things about the community and the school system,” Henderson added.
She also thanked all the students, teachers and parents who participated in surveys, which outline what characteristics the community was looking for in its new school superintendent.
“Whoever we get, they are going to take us to the next level,” Henderson said.