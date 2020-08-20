Pell City BOE candidates square off in debate just days before election

PELL CITY -- With municipal elections fast approaching, candidates for the Pell City school board met in a debate Monday following a City Council candidate debate.
Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Three positions on the city’s school board are being contested in the coming election. Candidates from Districts 3, 4 and 5 all met on the debate stage at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts to discuss issues affecting the school system.
The event was hosted by the Pell City Rotary Club and moderated by county attorney James Hill III. St. Clair District Attorney Lyle Harmon served as time keeper.
The first district up was District 3, where incumbent Laurie Henderson is facing challenger Demetria Shepard.
Shepard could not attend due to her duties as an essential medical worker. Rotary President Don Smith said Henderson would be allowed to go through the debate as if she had an opponent despite the last-minute cancelation, but a representative would make an opening statement on Shepard’s behalf.
In Shepard’s place, Thelma Jones gave an opening statement that had been previously prepared.
Shepard’s opening statement stressed her care for the district and her desire to be a voice for others.
“I want to be a voice for everyone in this district,” Shepherd’s statement said. “I want the children of District 3 to know they are precious in my sight, just as we are in the sight of the Lord.”
Henderson in her opening statement stressed her experience both as the board attorney and now as a board member. She also mentioned her children, who attend the school system. Henderson went on to answer several questions, including one about the consolidation of grades.
The issue, which was discussed by candidates in other districts as well, is that students are required to attend 5 different schools throughout their school career.
“It's a disadvantage for the students and faculty,” Henderson said, calling the current system “chaotic.”
She also noted that a plan for a new seventh- and eighth-grade school is in the works.
The next district to debate was District 4, where incumbent Tammie Williams met challengers Shulanda Keller and Greg Crump.
One issue discussed by the candidates was school safety.
Crump said he had full faith in the Police Department, teachers and counselors, but the issue comes in making sure students are comfortable to come to those people with their concerns.
“We can do this as a community; it's not one section,” he said.
Crump admitted that, at the end of the day, an active shooting situation may not be 100 percent avoidable, but only by acting together as a community, can they be mitigated and possibly stopped, he said.
Williams said active shooter situations are hard to predict and stop because they can happen at any time. She said that to help with this situation, the schools use school resource officers, but the schools need more SROs.
“Therefore, we need funding,” Williams said. “Fuding is somewhat of an issue for us in adding to our SROs.”
Keller stressed that every school needed to have an SRO for the entire day.
“If funding is not there, then there needs to be some heads put together to figure out where we can find funding,” Keller said.
She said SROs in the school system do a great job, but more are needed to make sure teachers and students feel safe.
The final candidates to debate were from District 5, with incumbent Eldon Hall and Norman Wilder tackling several issues.
Like with the other candidates, they touched on a variety of issues, but one topic unique to District 5 was the current attendance policy used by Pell City Schools.
Hall clarified that the policy was not new, but rather a stricter enforcement of the policy. Hall defended the enforcement changes, which happened last February, saying attendance is an important part of determining school funding. He also said it's simply important for children to be in school so they can learn, and he asked for parent support.
“We know it creates, sometimes, difficulty. We understand that. I’m a parent. I went through that, but you cannot educate a child if the child is not in school,” Hall said.
Wilder said the policy and funding are vital, but it's also important to have schools be inviting.
“Inviting in a point that they are willing to learn,” Wilder said. “Make it encouraging for them, that is how we get children in school.”
All candidates also discussed funding in one form or another, whether it be the relationship with the city or the property tax. All candidates seemed to mostly agree that property taxes were the most important part of the system's funding and were thankful for the help given by the City Council. Some candidates, such as Keller and Crump, stressed the board needed to be sure to be a good steward of the system’s money.
The entire debate was live streamed and is available on the Pell City Rotary Facebook page.