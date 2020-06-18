Pell CIty BOE adopts revised calendar for next school year

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved a revised calendar for the 2020-2021 school year due to concerns caused by COVID-19.
“The state school superintendent made a recommendation, probably a little over a month ago, to revise school calendars,” Superintendent Dr. James Martin told the board Tuesday.
Martin explained that some systems have adopted that recommendation, while others are waiting for a more detailed meeting about school reopenings next week.
He then told the board that he and the calendar committee have recommended a minor change to Pell City’s calendar.
The change will have teachers and students each start seven student days later than the original calendar, with teachers returning on August 14 instead of August 5 and students returning August 21 instead of August 12.
Martin said that the minor nature of the change comes from the system preferring to keep the general structure the same.
“It's a great calendar,” he said. “We didn't want to abandon that framework.”
Martin said that the seven days can be made up by spreading e-learning days throughout the school year, primarily during breaks.
“We have scattered those seven days throughout the school year,” he said. “I believe there are four in the first semester and three in the second semester.”
Martin gave the example that during a time the students aren’t in school, such as Fall Break, they may have one day where they have some e-learning assignments to do.
“We are going to try to set it up in such a way to make it as convenient for our teachers and our families,” Martin said.
He said that one of the purposes of the e-learning program will be to keep students, parents and teachers in practice in case of another situation that would require closures in the future.
Martin also said that while the beginning date has been changed, the end date of the calendar remains May 27.
In other matters, the board:
Approved hiring Caroline Simmons as third grade teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary School, Drew Smith as social science teacher at Pell City High School, Kylee Berggren as choir/theater teacher at PCHS, Debbie Roberts as math teacher at Duran South Junior High School, and Larry Hearn as JROTC instructor at PCHS;
Approved resignations of Chad E. Smith as seventh grade teacher at Duran South and Rebekah Gray as first grade teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School;
Approved a contract with Christina Doss for services as a summer school teacher at PCHS;
Approved the transfer of Carol Hill from music teacher at Williams Intermediate School to music teacher at Williams and Duran North Junior High School;
Approved reassignment of Dana Molen from in-school suspension teacher at PCHS to credit recovery teacher at PCHS, Andrew Tarver from directed studies teacher at PCHS to ISS teacher at PCHS and Christina Doss from credit recovery teacher at PCHS to ACCESS/Virtual School Director at PCHS;
Approved retirement of Angie Payne, social Studies teacher at PCHS; Tamea Nickens, special education teaching assistant at PCHS; Danny Howell, HVAC foreman at maintenance department; and Lane Harmon, maintenance specialist at the maintenance department;
Approved the resignation of Jennifer Lee as senior class sponsor at PCHS and the hiring of Niya Crawford as junior high cheer coach at Duran South;
Approved leaves of absence for Shelby Raulston, fourth grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School; Anna Davis, fourth grade teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary; and Rhonda Veazey, bookkeeper at PCHS;
Approved PEEHIP Insurance Policy to pay employer contribution of mid-year hires that will be returning next school year but did not earn enough months of additional insurance coverage to cover the months of June, July and/or August;
Approved first reading of 2020-2012- Student Rights and Responsibilities/Code of Conduct; and
Approved accounts payable for the month of May in the amount of $345,894.89.