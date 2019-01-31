PELL CITY -- The Pell City Panthers could have a new practice field by the time football training starts this spring after the Pell City Board of Education moved forward Thursday morning with plans to develop the new practice field.
The field is east of the athletic training building that is adjacent to Pete Rich Stadium, where the school's football games are played.
The school board approved the low bid submitted by Coston General Contractors in the amount of $142,489 for the development of the new football practice field.
The board approved the bid at a special called meeting Thursday morning.
“The bid came in after our last board meeting,” said Dr. Michael Barber, superintendent of Pell City schools.
Gary Mozingo, facilities supervisor for the Pell City School System, said there are plans to close the practice field in the front of the high school when the new field is completed.
School board member Cecil Fomby said the old practice field will be used as green space.
Workers have already cleared the new practice field site.
Mozingo said the board only received two bids for the practice field project.
Mozingo said he believes that the school board only received two bids because construction companies must have a special license to construct this type of development, sports fields, playgrounds, etc.
“They want to start pretty quick,” Mozingo told the board.
Barber said the work includes bringing in dirt, installing a sprinkler system, planting sod and installing a new fence.
Mozingo said one of the biggest costs is bringing water to the site for the sprinkler system.
The property is already cleared and is about the size of a regular size football field, Mozingo said.
He said it will take workers about 60 days to complete the practice field.