PELL CITY -- Service dogs are becoming more common in public places such as movie theaters, stores and businesses, and that’s why the Pell City school board recently adopted a new policy pertaining to service animals on school properties.
“Sometimes, it is better to be proactive,” said Pell City Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber.
He said no student or faculty member has a service dog, but service dogs are becoming more common in society.
“We have had some inquiries (about bringing service dogs on school property),” Barber said.
Although the new procedure is titled, “Procedures for responding to student service animal requests,” the policy details much more.
“We needed guidelines for service dogs in a school setting,” Barber said. “It (the policy) addresses the general public as well.”
He said there are people with service dogs who have attended school sporting events.
The policy outlines what qualifies as a “service animal” and outlines the responsibilities for those who bring service animals on school properties.
“A ‘service animal’ means an animal that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or other mental disability,” the new policy states. “A person who wants to be accompanied by his/her service animal on a continuing basis must make a prior written request of the school’s principal if the service animal will come onto school property.”
The animal must have all the proper vaccinations and must be under the control of its handler at all times.
Someone who is training a service animal is also allowed on school properties, but again, the trainer must make a prior written request before bringing the animal on school property.
“The owner or handler of a service animal shall not be required to pay an admission fee or a charge for the animal to attend events for which a fee is charged,” the policy states. “The owner or handler of a service animal is solely responsible for any damage to school property or injury to personnel, students or others caused by the animal.”
A service dog cannot be removed from public school property because of the fear or allergies of others.
“When a person who is allergic to a service animal and a person who uses a service animal must spend time in the same room or facility, they should both be accommodated by assigning them, if possible, to different locations within the room or to different rooms within the facility,” the policy states.
A service animal can be removed from school property if the animal is out of control and the animal’s handler does not take effective action to control it, if the animal is not housebroken, if the presence of the animal poses a direct threat to the health or safety of others, or if the presence of an animal would require a fundamental alteration to the service, program or activity.
“If the service animal is removed, the individual with a disability shall be provided with the opportunity to participate in the service, program or activity without the service animal with other accommodations,” the policy states.