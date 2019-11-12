PELL CITY -- The Board of Education held a called meeting Tuesday morning to address action items involving four personnel issues.
Those items included:
• Approval of the transfer of Dennis Pearson from lunchroom manager at Duran South Junior High School to lunchroom manager at Duran North Junior High School.
• Approval of the transfer of Audrey Mann from lunchroom manager at Duran North Junior High School to lunchroom manager at Duran South Junior High School.
• Approval of a contract for Vicki Strampe to serve as an interventionist at Coosa Valley Elementary School effective retroactively to Nov. 4, 2019, through Nov. 30, 2019, at a rate of $35 per hour, not to exceed 36 hours for the month of November.
• Approval of a contract for Aimee Perry as a certified teacher of the deaf for special education services through July 31, 2020, at a rate of $35 per hour.
The board also scheduled its next regular meeting for Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.