Pell City basketball: Winslett named Daily Home Player of the Week

Tori Winslett was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Pell City High School’s girls basketball team to three straight wins.
“I am happy to receive this honor because I worked really hard in the offseason to fix my shot,” Winslett said. “I was trying to get my shot to where I was making a lot more shots than I was.
“I want to thank my teammates. They encourage me to shoot the ball even when it is not going in. I am really thankful for them and I enjoy giving them the ball, too. Coach always says that I pass too much.”
Winslett averaged 19 points in the three Pell City wins. The sophomore scored 14 points in a 55-20 triumph over county foe Moody. She scored 18 in 51-29 win over Lincoln, and poured in 25 in a 66-36 victory over Pinson Valley.
Winslett and the Lady Panthers have played well this season. Pell City is 16-7 overall and 1-2 in Class 6A, Area 12. The Lady Panthers are one win from matching their total of 17 from a year ago.
“I think we have exceeded expectations from what people thought we were going to be,” Winslett said. “I believe everyone thought that we weren’t going to be as good, but we worked hard over the summer.
“We went to a lot of camps and play dates to prepare for the season. Coach Jennifer Lee really made sure that we were prepared for the season, and it shows with our record.”
The Lady Panthers’ area losses came against Clay-Chalkville, including a 41-18 setback Tuesday night.
Winslett said Pell City will have to play its best game if it is going to defeat the Lady Cougars in the area tournament.
“We need to get where we can’t be intimidated,” Winslett said. “We are young, but we can’t use that as an excuse. We are really good to be as young as we are. We have a lot of potential to be great. I think we need to play up to our strengths and play our game.”
Winslett wears No. 30 because of Stephen Curry, but since he has been sidelined, she has begun to admire the game of Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu.
“I was reading an article about her on passing ability and how she passes too much and looks for her teammates,” Winslett said. “She is like me because when I am open, I want to pass to my wide-open teammate instead of taking a shot.”