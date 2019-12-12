Tori Winslett and Pell City High School’s girls basketball team are 8-1 on the season and will host Lincoln tonight at 6.
Winslett is only a sophomore, but she is considered a veteran on this young Pell City team. Winslett has been playing on the varsity since seventh grade.
The 5-foot-6 guard said she fell in love with basketball at an early age and began playing the game when she was 9.
Winslett took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and herself.
Q: If you had an hour to kill, how would you spend it?
A: I would watch basketball or watch sports. My life is centered around basketball, for real.
Q: Who is your favorite player to watch?
A: Stephen Curry. I picked No. 30 because I idolize him a little bit. He wasn’t always the strongest or the fastest, but he did the fundamentals right and developed his skills, which made him a great player.
Q: What's the best part of being Tori?
A: Just the love I have for the game (of basketball) and the emotion when I play.
Q: What’s one rule you’d like to change about basketball?
A: I would love to change the travel because sometimes they call traveling on my Euro step, and it is not really a travel.
Q: What TV show would you like to star in?
A: “Castle.”
Q: If you got yourself a present for Christmas, what would it be?
A: Probably a pair of Stephen Curry shoes. I love his shoes.
Q: How do you make school fun?
A: I’m learning something new every day, and seeing my friends makes it fun. But I guess knowing at the end of the day that I get to come play basketball makes it pretty cool.
Q: What is your favorite place that you’ve ever visited?
A: Raleigh, North Carolina. I went up there for a basketball tournament. That is the farthest that I have been from home.
Q: What do you remember about playing in your first varsity game?
A: I was so nervous because I was only a seventh-grader. I remember the first play when Mary Denman passed me the ball on a fast break and I missed a wide-open left-handed layup.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: Basketball, God and my family.