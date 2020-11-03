Pell City awarded $640K grant to help fix sidewalk issues downtown

PELL CITY -- The city of Pell City has been awarded a $640,000 grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).
According to City Manager Brian Muenger, the municipality plans to use the grant to address Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance issues with sidewalks downtown. The city specifically wants to address issues on Comer, Cogswell and 1st avenues.
“These funds will help to overhaul the pedestrian infrastructure within the downtown area, while also beautifying the central historic district,” Muenger said.
TAP is a federal grant program administered by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The main goal of the program is to help with the development of non-automobile based travel options, such as sidewalks or bike lanes.
One of the purposes of the program is also to help deal with ADA compliance issues for those travel options, a fact Muenger felt made the city’s application more competitive.
Muenger said the municipality receiving the grant says a great deal about the needs the city faces on these issues.
“TAP is a highly competitive program, and the fact that the city was awarded funding is a testament to the need that exists within this area,” Muenger said.
The city is required to provide a match of 20% in local funds to the project that the grant is used for. With the municipality receiving the maximum funding of $640,000, the city will have to pay $160,000.
The city originally applied for the grant in June. During the council’s June 22 meeting, Street Department Superintendent Greg Gossett told the council the project will also address some streetscape issues in the area, such as lighting.
At the time, Muenger said the project was multifaceted, and the municipality’s only other option would be to look at each of those facets incrementally through the city budget.
Muenger said the next step will be the council accepting the grant, followed by the awarding of an engineering contract and the completion of a design for the project. He said he hopes to bid out the project in 2021, but admitted there are several factors that contribute to the timeline.