Pell City athletics: Aidan Golden signs to run cross country at Point

PELL CITY -- Aidan Golden signed a letter-of-intent to run cross country at Point University (West Point, Georgia) on Tuesday morning.
“It was amazing,” Golden said. “I was on the stage, and I was like I had all that I wanted and dreamed of right in front of me. When I signed it, I was like ‘I did what I wanted to do.’”
Golden said that he and Point head coach Gregg Mann met the summer before his senior season and stayed in contact through the season.
Golden said the connection that he made with the coach as well as the campus played a role in his decision.
“When I went to visit the campus, it was like I was at home,” he said. “I felt like I wanted to go there. The town is a really nice place. Everything is within walking distance.”
Golden ran cross country for Pell City for three years. He originally got into the sport to help him with his time in track and field.
“I did track my freshman year and the coach referred me to join,” Golden said. “He said it would help me with my mile time and it did. Then I started falling more in love with cross-country, and I was like, ‘This is the best sport.’”
Golden had a successful senior campaign as he qualified for the state meet and finished 112th overall in the state.
Pell City Cross Country head coach Jennifer Lee said Golden will have a chance to continue to develop as a runner on the next level.
“I think he is going to be one of those that’s going to get better and better,” Lee said. “Coach Mann told me that he was looking for speed, so he asked me how his 200 and 400 were. Aidan is fast, so we knew that he could build the mileage up.
“It is hard in high school if they haven’t been training to build that up. It takes a couple of years, it is not something you can do in three to four months. I think Aidan is going to get better as time goes by.”
Golden said his goal is to represent his hometown in a positive manner on and off the course while at Point.
“I am going to work hard, I am going to bust my tail while I am down there,” he said. “I am going to show Point what they are getting from a good kid from Pell City.”
Golden said he appreciates everyone that played a role in making this opportunity possible.
“I want to thank my mom and dad,” he said. I want to thank my coaches and all my friends that have pushed me through the hard times.”