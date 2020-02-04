Pell City approves deal to accept stray dogs from Anniston

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council approved a contract to give a home to stray dogs from Anniston during its most recent regular meeting, and it may help both cities solve a problem.
The contract is with the City of Anniston and involves housing dogs from Anniston animal control. In exchange, Anniston will pay Pell City $90 per canine on a monthly basis.
At the Jan. 27 meeting, Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said the plan would only require Pell City to house dogs when they have the space. Anniston is required, under the deal, to seek prior approval before delivering any to the Pell City Animal Control Center.
“We have complete control of that intake,” Muenger said.
On occasions that the director of the facility says there’s no room, then Anniston would have to find other accommodations. Muenger said Anniston approached Pell City due to Aniston's need for more options for animal control.
“They were looking for options outside of building their own shelter,” he said.
Anniston currently contracts with the Calhoun County Animal Control Center to house stray animals caught by the city’s animal control officers. In September of last year, Anniston was bringing in 43 percent of the animals that were held at the center, according to reports from the Anniston Star.
In Alabama, municipalities with a population of more than 5,000 are required to build their own pound, work with an impounding service, or contract with their county for a fee based on the number of animals they bring in. This law does not mention the ability of municipalities to partner with each other for animal control services, either in or outside the county they are in. However, Pell City Attorney John Rea said he was not aware of any statute that prohibited such partnerships, and noted that Pell City provides impounding services to several municipalities in St. Clair County already.
At the time, Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner told the Star that Anniston would have to pay the county $12,500 a month if they continued to bring in animals at the rate they had been.
Muenger said the Pell City Center has had the opposite problem.
“Over ten years, our intake levels have dropped 3,500 a year,” he said.
Muenger explains that the Pell City center operates much like the Anniston center, with users paying a monthly fee based on each animal housed in the center. The deal would allow Anniston to become one of those users.
Muenger said that the primary incentive for the deal is the $90 per dog monthly compensation offered by the city of Anniston.
While the Pell City Council has approved the deal, it had yet to be voted on by the Anniston City Council. Anniston’s council was expected to discuss the matter at its regular meeting on Tuesday.