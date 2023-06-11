 Skip to main content
Pell City Animal Control Center closed

The Animal Control facility in Pell City has been under quarantine for accepting animals or adoptions due to a case of distemper confirmed in one dog at the center. Officials are waiting for clearance from their veterinary services to reopen.

