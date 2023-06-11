Pell City Animal Control Center closed

The Pell City Animal Control facility will remain closed due to a confirmed case of distemper in a dog housed on the premises last week.
City Manager Brian Muenger said so far, the outbreak has affected the one dog only, and that the dog is responding to veterinary treatment.
As a precaution, the city was advised to stop operations until further notice from veterinary supervision, and expanded cleaning and disinfecting measures have been under way since, Muenger said.
The distemper virus is highly contagious and there is not a cure, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, although the virus is treatable in some cases. Infected animals’ symptoms such as discharge from the eyes, fever, nasal discharge, coughing and lack of energy, loss of appetite and vomiting, among others.
The virus spreads by air through shared areas, and can also be transmitted by shared food and water containers.
There are vaccinations for dogs, which ideally begin as puppies and are continued to ensure building immunity to the virus.
Animal Control accepts dogs from many conditions and areas, and it isn’t often known if the animals have had any preventive care or could be carrying the distemper virus, Muenger said.
Dogs at the Animal Control facility have been separated and quarantined since the virus was discovered, he said.
Though it is reported that bleach, which is used in daily cleaning at the center, does kill the virus, Muenger said the facility has been using specialized products to address the possibility of the virus remaining within the center.
At this time, he said he would expect the facility to be able to reopen next week, but city officials will wait until they receive veterinary clearance.
Muenger said the facility’s Facebook page will remain updated for the public regarding reopening, or they can email or call Animal Control at 205-814-1567.
“This has probably caused inconvenience for people, but we need to make sure the facility is safe for animals coming in and for those ready for adoption,” Muenger said. “We don’t want to have a larger problem for the animals.”