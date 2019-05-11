PELL CITY -- Saturday’s play in the West Central Regional softball tournament was postponed until Monday, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced, due to rain and field conditions.
Pell City, competing in the Class 6A tournament, was one of the teams the postponement affected. The Lady Panthers’ game against McAdory was rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. at Homewood High School.
The winner will play Homewood at 6 p.m. for the region’s No. 2 state qualifying spot. Gardendale already wrapped up the No. 1 spot.
It took two days for Pell City to defeat McAdory 10-0 in the opening round of the tournament, which started Thursday in Tuscaloosa.
The Lady Panthers led 6-0 in the second inning before rain moved into the area, which forced the tournament to resume Friday morning.
Pell City lost a second-round game Friday to Gardendale before bouncing back later in the day to defeat Hueytown 4-3.
The tournament was suspended Friday night due to inclement weather.