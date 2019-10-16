PELL CITY – The city will test people who apply for jobs and municipal employees who transfer to new positions, ensuring they are physically able to perform tasks related to individual positions.
“As the city has improved its post-offer screening process and its focus on employee safety and risk reduction, it has become apparent that a pre-employment physical screen is something that should be incorporated into the hiring process,” City Manager Brian Muenger said.
The council during a meeting Monday approved an agreement with Therapy South for post-offer employment testing.
“I believe that implementing the same standard to the post-offer (pre-employment) process will greatly aid the city in defraying liability,” Muenger said. “It will also be necessary to review and amend the city’s personnel rules to reflect the mandatory nature of the post-offer testing, as well as to define the parameters under which this testing will occur.”
In accordance with the agreement, Therapy South will assess and develop job descriptions that include physical functions or requirements for each job.
City officials said the agreement includes ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant job descriptions for all departments.
The city will pay Therapy South $4,200 to develop physical descriptions for each job within the city.
The municipality will also pay Therapy South a lump sum of $1,200 for designing a post-offer test for each job description.
Actual physical tests will be billed at a rate of $100 to the city, and the city will be charged $35 for each cancellation or incomplete testing.
Officials said the funding for this service was approved as part of the 2020 fiscal year budget.
In other matters Monday night, the council:
Held a public hearing and approved resolutions declaring the following properties a nuisance, ordering them abated: land on Third Street North, 1508 8th Ave. S., land on 19th Street, 516 Fox Run Lane E. and property in the Shadydale Mobile Home Park;
Approved a change order involving the demolition work at the former St. Clair County Hospital on Dr. John Haynes Drive that will include removing all concrete and leveling of the property at a total cost of $64,109;
Rejected all bids submitted for cleaning services of the Library/Municipal Complex lobby and restrooms. The city will instead hire a full-time maintenance employee;
Adopted an ADA Transition Plan for the city that identifies areas that are not in ADA compliance, a tentative corrective action schedule and a breakdown of costs involving the elimination of these areas within the city;
Approved an agreement between the city’s Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to better combat illegal drug trafficking;
Declared bad debt write-offs for individual delinquent utility accounts that were more than 6 years old. There were 205 accounts, totaling $51,852, that were uncollectable;
Approved an agreement with Rivertree Systems for outside auditing services; and
Approved the SilverSneakers fitness program for seniors participating in fitness programs at the civic center. Participation in the program will not cost the city any money.