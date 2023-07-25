Pell City adopts new pay scale plan for employees

City employees eligible for salary increases will benefit immediately from a resolution passed by the City Council Monday.
The change will add an increase of about five percent for the average employee, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Muenger noted that the city can afford the change without giving up any of the city’s other identified goals.
“This will cost the city about $15,000 for the remainder of this year, and for a full year, $750,000,” he said. “I can confidently recommend this with the city’s financial condition.”
The increase in pay scales was passed with a unanimous vote of agreement.
“I don’t think there’s any better place to put the money than in your employees,” said Councilman Jay Jenkins.
Council President Jud Alverson echoed Jenkins’ comment, adding that the new document for pay scales can still be adjusted over time.
“We can come back and make a change if we need to revisit this,” he said.
He also complimented the hard work from Muenger and those working in the city’s financial departments who were part of the development of the plan.
Muenger also reported on the city’s Worker’s Compensation Audit, and said the City will receive a refund of $10,365 from payments made this year and has also lowered its yearly payments for the coverage.
Now, the city pays $168,152, but seven years ago, the city’s rate was $386,000 yearly, Muenger said.
The council also held a public hearing regarding nine properties identified as in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance. All were confirmed by Fire Marshal Blake Harbison, who is responsible for the determinations.