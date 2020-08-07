Pell City adopts new option for municipal election absentee voters

PELL CITY -- With the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern, local municipalities are reminding residents absentee voting remains an option.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has issued an emergency rule allowing for people concerned about the pandemic to vote absentee. This can be done by selecting “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.” on the absentee ballot application.
With this in mind, Muenger has also announced the city will be providing a “in-person absentee” option for residents.
“Qualified voters may opt to complete their Application for Municipal Absentee Ballot and Absentee Ballot in person at City Hall on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m,” Muenger said in a release to candidates and media.
He said this option will allow residents to fill out their absentee ballot application in a designated, private and sanitized area of City Hall. After completing the application, they can then return it to the city clerk’s desk, make a copy of their driver's license and be issued a ballot to fill out and turn in.
Muenger said this option is a way to complete the ballot process quicker and all at once.
“It's still the same process,” he said “it's just another choice for voters.”
Muenger said the application part of the in-person option will still have to be completed by the application deadline Aug. 20. Absentee ballots themselves do not have to be turned in until Aug. 24 and must be hand delivered or mailed with a postmark of that day.
Munger cautioned residents the ballot must still be received by noon Aug 25, and they should not delay if they wish to vote absentee.
“People need to get this done,” he said. “We don't want to see people go uncounted.”
Muenger said in order to accommodate residents taking the in-person absentee option, City Hall will be staying open until 6 p.m. on all business days from Aug. 12-20.
Riverside
The city of Riverside has not announced any special programs for absentee balloting, but City Clerk Candace Smith said the municipality has seen more interest in absentee voting than usual.
“We have actually given out more applications than usual,” she said.
She said residents of Riverside should remember the deadline to turn in the application is Aug 20, and the deadline to turn in ballots is Aug. 24. A copy of a valid photo ID is required with the application.
She said residents should remember both an absentee application and ballot are required by state law to be hand delivered to City Hall or sent via the U.S. Postal Service. Smith said any document left in a drop box at a city building cannot be accepted and is considered invalid.