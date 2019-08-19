Alabama State Troopers this morning are continuing to investigate an accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 20 Sunday night.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as David Dyer, 46, of Enid, Okla. Dyer was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma.
Russell said the accident happened near the I-20 bridge in Riverside.
The emergency call about the fatal incident was received by the St. Clair County Central Dispatch at 7:55 p.m. Russell said the victim was walking when he was hit by a passing vehicle on the eastbound side of I-20.
No other details were available this morning.