This summer, Paul Saunders, 42, was named principal at the Alabama School for the Deaf, becoming the first deaf educator to hold the position.
Saunders was hired after longtime ASD Principal Paul Millard retired at the end of the 2018-19 academic year, after a decade of service.
“As a deaf person, I am excited to be part of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind family and what it stands for — a model of excellence in providing what is best for our students here at ASD,” Saunders said.
The Pittsburgh native said his first day on the job was Aug. 5, and so far, the year is off to a positive start for ASD’s faculty, staff and 196 students.
“I believe in establishing a culture that incorporates trust, respect and relationships with all stakeholders that makes AIDB a great place to be, and give our students key tools for future success. With that in place here at ASD, we are truly limitless in everything we do here. I look forward to this new challenge and embrace the AIDB family that I have come to value greatly.”
Prior to pursuing a degree in education, Saudners said he wanted to have a career in business.
“As a student, I had only one teacher who was also deaf,” he said. “They were a role model to me, and helped me realize that education was what I needed to do — and that I could make a difference. As an educator, I don’t like the term administrator. I like to call myself and educational leader.”
Saunders said some of his goals for ASD include building community relations, increasing awareness to AIDB’s regional centers and helping students become college and career ready.
“The community has been really welcoming,” he said. “Together we can break down barriers between the deaf and hearing communities.”
Before being named the new principal at ASD, Saunders served as principal of the Middle School High School Department at Georgia School for the Deaf. He also served as a social studies teacher at the Georgia School for the Deaf.
“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Saunders to the AIDB family,” said Vera Hendrix, vice president of AIDB instructional programs. “Mr. Saunders demonstrates a strong commitment to providing opportunities for students to excel and shares our commitment that students should look forward to every day’s opportunity to learn.”
Dr. John Mascia is president at AIDB.
“Empowering our students to achieve limitless outcomes in academics, athletics and career preparation is a priority for us at AIDB,” he said. “We welcome Mr. Saunders to the AIDB leadership team, and I am confident that his experience as a teacher and administrator will be a valuable asset to our students and staff. He will be a true role model for our students.”
Saunders is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned both a bachelor of arts in history and a master of education in deaf education.
He also earned an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a certification in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University.
Saunders and his wife, Jamie, have three children: Lisa, 16; Chloe, 14; and Liam, 12.
