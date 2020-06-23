Pastor, Lincoln police at odds over incident

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's regular council meeting ended with a discussion on police training after a local pastor spoke about an alleged incident involving police officers and members of his family.
Pastor Nathaniel Smith addressed the council with his cousin Charlotte Smith. Pastor Smith read a statement prepared by Charlotte that recounted a situation from Sunday June 14.
The statement alleged that Lincoln police officers came to Charlotte’s home and pointed guns at Charlotte’s 67-year-old mother and 4-year-old grandson. The statement said officers then asked Charlotte to get a male subject they were pursuing to come out of the house, to which she replied no such person was in her home.
The subject was described in the statement as a black male with basketball shorts and no shirt, which the statement said was similar to the attire of Charlotte’s mother, who was wearing shorts and a blue T-shirt and had recently entered the house after feeding her cats.
“I do not have an issue with the police officers doing their job,” Pastor Smith said, instead, indicating he finds the issue is the pointing of guns at his family. “We really need to look at the idea of what training they are getting.”
He asked that the city review officer training to look at how such situations are handled.
Lincoln Patrol Capt. Zachary Tutton, who was also at the meeting, disputed the recollection of events put forth in the statement read by the pastor.
Tutton said he had talked with the Smiths, spoken with the officers on the scene and reviewed video from three body cameras and one dashcam that “all clearly show (that) not one time, not one time, was a firearm pointed at her (Charlotte) or her mother or her 4-year-old son.”
Tutton said the officers were pursuing a subject from a domestic assault who was thought to be armed. He also said that the subject was found near Charlotte's home after the incident.
Tutton said the officer thought the subject had entered the house due to seeing someone wearing blue shorts going into the home.
Tutton said he feels the Smiths are misremembering the situation due to stress, which he says sometimes happens with witnesses.
Pastor Smith said that he believes his aunt. He also said he felt nothing against the officers and that no one in the situation was hurt, but he feels training should be looked at due to the city having young officers.
Council members discussed the issue favorably, seeming to agree that more training would never be a bad thing, even if they felt the LPD is a high-quality police force. Council members Billy Pearson and Joey Callahan both expressed support for the idea of additional training.
Tutton also said he would never be against more training but noted the current officers were some of the best trained in the history of the department.
“I think everyone in the room agrees you can never have too much training,” council member Jennie Jones said.
Mayor Lew Watson said he would personally review the situation and invited the Smiths to join him in viewing the body cam footage. He said the city may need to look at how officers carry themselves in these kinds of situations.
“I have confidence in our officers,” Watson said, “but at the same time, we have an obligation to look at both sides.”