The older I become, the more I think about the resurrected body I will receive. I wake up with aches and pains. I find things growing where they shouldn’t (nose hair) and things not growing where they should (hair on my head)! My imagination runs wild with what I hope the resurrected body will look like!
Thankfully, Scripture offers two biblical images to reign-in my (often) over-active imagination.
Opposite of the Adam body
1 Corinthians 15:42 describes our current body: perishable, dishonor, weakness, natural. The background for this description is the creation of the first man, Adam. Adam was created from the dust of the ground (Gen 2:7). Sadly, he disobeyed God. His penalty was death: for you are dust, and to dust you shall return (Gen 3:19). Adam’s body was perishable: it died. The Adam-body dishonors its Maker by continual disobedience. The Adam-body deteriorates in weakness to injury, disease, sinful desires.
Finally, the Adam-body is natural. John Wycliffe, the first to translate the Scripture from Latin into English, translated it, beastly (from the Latin word, animale). The idea is that human bodies are made of the same earthy substance as animals. Genesis 1:24: Let the “earth” bring forth living creatures according to their kinds—livestock and creeping things and beasts of the earth according to their kinds. The difference is: whereas God breathed life (a living soul) into the human body, He didn’t for animals.
Scripture says, Then the LORD God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed
into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature (Gen. 2:7). The natural body, then, will deteriorate.
The description of the glorified, resurrected body is quite the opposite. It will be one of power. It will be imperishable (immortal, eternal). It will be raised in glory (δόξῃ). Depending on context, the word means brightness, radiance, fame, etc.
Here, it is the opposite of dishonor (continual disobedience). It will obey God perfectly forever. It will be raised in power. It will succumb neither to temptation nor to disease or injury. And it will be raised a spiritual body: the opposite of the beastly-body. Think of it! A body that is eternal, incapable of sin, filled with supernatural powers, and completely spiritual! Praise His Holy Name!
Similar to Jesus’ body
The second illustration flows from the first. It compares Adam and Jesus. Adam is
referred to as the first man and the man of dust; Jesus as the last man and the man of heaven. The key verse is 1 Corinthians 15:49: Just as we have borne the image of the man of dust (the inherited sin nature), we shall also bear the image of the man of heaven (Christ’s righteousness nature). The resurrected body will have NO sin nature and will be filled with Christ’s pure and pristine righteousness.
Oh, happy day! Whereas now I am clothed in sinful flesh that tempts me to unrighteous deeds, I shall one day be clothed with righteous flesh that only allures me to my Father’s perfect will. Not only will the resurrected body be indestructible and indomitable, it will also bear the perfect righteous desires of Jesus Christ.
Maybe you’re tired of your old, earthy body breaking down, wearing out, tempting, luring you to toxic things. I am, too. Just keep pressing on, though. Don’t give up! The God of peace will soon crush Satan under your feet (Rom 16:20). Our grand promise awaits: A resurrected, glorified body that will be out of this world!