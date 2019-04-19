TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Half a dozen people were arrested on felony drug charges during the past week, according to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, including a Guntersville woman riding as a passenger in an 18-wheeler Wednesday night.
Amy Elizabeth Stanley, 35, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Murray said, and was given a $5,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she remained behind bars as of Friday evening.
Murray said the 18-wheeler was pulled over after allegedly driving erratically for some ways. Stanley was apparently distracting the driver, he said.
At the traffic stop, Stanley was found to have methamphetamine and syringes on her person. The truck driver was cited and released, Murray said, because he did not have any drugs with him.
In unrelated events, Brett Leigh Gurley, 26, of Huntsville, was arrested April 8 following a traffic stop by Sylacauga police. Murray said Gurley had heroin with him at the time.
Gurley’s bond was also set at $5,000; jail records indicate he was released the day after he was arrested.
Justin Blake Burnette, 27, of Talladega, was arrested April 12 after Sylacauga police found him passed out behind the wheel of his car in front of the Shop N Fill on Alabama 21, Murray said. Burnette allegedly had a quantity of “spice,” a synthetic drug similar to marijuana.
Burnette’s bond was also set at $5,000. He was released after posting bond Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
Howard Anthony McLemore, 39, of Bridgeport, was arrested after Sylacauga police attempted to pull him over for alleged traffic violations Monday. Murray said McLemore ran from police until eventually running off the road and “getting stuck in someone’s yard.”
McLemore was arrested on charges of possession of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe) and attempting to elude a police officer. Murray said McLemore also had warrants through the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
McLemore’s bond was set at $10,000. He was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Friday evening.
Kendra F. Tilden, 34, of Sylacauga, was pulled over by Sylacauga police early Monday and was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, syringes. Murray said the felony marijuana charge stemmed from quantities not consistent with personal use, in this case about 14 grams of marijuana and a quantity of THC oil. THC is the ingredient in marijuana that produces the “high.”
Tilden’s bond was set at $5,000, and she also remained in jail Friday evening.
Courtney Shantavious Funderburg, 29, of Talladega, was arrested Tuesday after Talladega police responded to a suspicious person call at Talladega Downs.
According to Talladega police Chief Jason Busby, officers found Funderburg laying in the parking lot, and he allegedly told them “I’m the one you’re looking for.”
He was examined by paramedics before being arrested. He allegedly had a Crown Royal bag containing methamphetamine in his pants leg.
Funderburg was given a $10,000 bond, Murray said, but was being held pending a probation violation.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree are both class D felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude are misdemeanors.