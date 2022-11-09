 Skip to main content
Parole petition for Fletcher Embry denied

A Talladega man who was sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless murder in late 2007 has been denied parole.

Fletcher Embry, 56, had a hearing before the state Board of Pardons and Paroles last Tuesday. His petition was denied, according to the board.