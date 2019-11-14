TALLADEGA -- For those who have found themselves inconvenienced by the construction work around Talladega City Hall lately, well, things are going to get worse before they get better.
According to a release from City Manager Beth Cheeks, “The parking lot at City Hall will be closed in front of the main doors,” starting either Friday or Monday, depending on the weather.
“You will be able to park on the side lot entering by Piggly Wiggly or the Davey Allison Park,” the release says. “If the contractors don’t start on it by Friday, then definitely by Monday.”
The front parking lot will likely be closed for most of next week, including for the Talladega City Council meeting Monday evening and Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon.
The work is being done as part of a $301,000 capital improvement project to renovate the half-century old sewer lines that service City Hall. The contract was awarded to Civil Contractors LLC of Birmingham.
“We still don’t have a firm completion date,” Cheeks said Thursday. “The contract is open ended, but it says the work is not to exceed three months.”
Work began on the project last month.
Particularly over the past year, City Hall has been plagued by sewer problems that sometimes resulted in a stifling foul order, particularly in the Police Department. On at least one occasion, court had to be canceled and several city employees went home early because there were no working toilets in the building.
The front parking lot will be closed to allow contractors access to a manhole just in front of the main entrance to the building.