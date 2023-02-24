 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

Parking lot argument gets stabby

Talladega police are investigating an aggravated assault that appears to have grown out of an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Alabama 77.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, officers responded after midnight Friday to the parking lot where the victim in the case had been stabbed. 