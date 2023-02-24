Parking lot argument gets stabby

Talladega police are investigating an aggravated assault that appears to have grown out of an argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Alabama 77.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, officers responded after midnight Friday to the parking lot where the victim in the case had been stabbed.
Investigators determined that an argument had broken out between two 51-year-old men, although the subject of the argument was still not entirely clear. At some point, the verbal argument either threatened to or actually did become physical.
The 23-year-old son of one the two men involved in the initial argument then intervened, stabbing the man his father had been arguing with one time at the base of his neck, Curtis said.
The victim received some medical treatment at the scene and was eventually taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. The stab wound seems to have missed most of the major blood vessels, and the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, Curtis said.
Although investigators have identified a suspect, the case remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon and no arrests had been made.