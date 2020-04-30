Parents raise more than 8K for banners honoring Pell City High seniors

PELL CITY -- A group of Pell City parents has raised more than $8,000 to place banners featuring pictures of each member of Pell City High School’s senior class along Highway 231.
Teffeney Staples, one of the parents behind the banners, said the plan is to have banners placed for all 260 seniors along the highway.
Staples said with school transitioning to distance learning, she felt her son didn't have the chance to experience his senior year. She said other parents felt the same way, and after seeing similar banners being done by other cities, such as Lincoln, decided to work together to put up banners in Pell City.
“For parents, this was something we could do that says, ‘We are proud of you (students),’” Staples said.
Staples said she felt like the seniors deserved to be seen.
She said with this in mind, a group of about 10 parents reached out to other parents, the school system, City Hall and even businesses to see how they could make it happen.
Janna Masters, another parent who is part of the group, said it did not take long to get the money needed.
“In less than a week, Pell City rallied together, and we raised the money to fund the project,” Masters said.
Masters said getting the pictures for the banners from Bill Miller and getting them printed at Gilreath Printing & Signs cost around $8,300 in total. She said many parents, businesses and concerned residents donated to help fund them.
Masters, whose son is a senior this year, also said the Goodgame Company, which is owned by her family, is donating posts and other materials needed to put the banners up.
Masters said she really felt it was a much-needed morale boost for the city, and that her parents and brother agreed.
Masters said for the company, it was an easy decision to help out. Her brother, Jason Goodgame, also has children who go to Pell City.
“This is a family-owned business, and we love Pell City,” Masters said.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin expressed support for the project.
“I commend the group and our community for supporting our seniors,” Martin said.
The superintendent said he echoes the feelings of many parents, saying he feels the seniors have been robbed of their true senior experience.
Martin said while he is proud of the support of the community, the system is still looking to have a graduation ceremony for the senior class. He admits he doesn't know when just yet. He said it will depend on guidance given by the state Department of Education.
The city will be placing the banners with help from Goodgame Company.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the plan is to start the banners near the Goodgame Company building and work towards Publix, keeping the banners 12 feet apart.
He said the city plans to keep away from areas with a lot of driveways in order to not cause traffic issues.
Muenger said the city is not a funding partner in the project, but it wanted to give back to the senior class in some way.
“The senior class has lost a lot during this time,” Muenger said
Muenger said he felt the banners would be something positive not just for the senior class, but other residents of the city as well.
“People need good things right now,” Muenger said.