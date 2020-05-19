Parade planned for residents of Pell City nursing home Wednesday

PELL CITY -- A local nonprofit is organizing a parade for seniors at the Diversicare assisted living facility in Pell City. The event is set for Wednesday afternoon at 3:30.
Ivy Patillo, who runs a small nonprofit called Lifting Spirits of Senior Citizens, said she was approached last week about organizing the parade. Since then, Patillo said, she has worked to bring something together despite short notice.
She said the plan is to have cars ride by the nursing home with signs giving encouragement. Patillo said she also plans to reach out to the Pell City Police and Fire departments and ask them to participate.
Patillo said she is worried the parade may not be much due to the short notice but hopes it raises the spirits of the residents, who have not been able to receive visitors due to COVID-19.
Patillo said her nonprofit generally visits area nursing homes and brings small gift bags for the residents. With the pandemic causing a complete ban on all visitors at assisted living facilities, she hasn't been able to keep that up, and she worries many of the residents may be feeling lonely.
Patillo, who said she understands why visitors are being kept out during the pandemic, said she and her volunteers normally visit all of the nursing homes in Pell City and especially focus on residents who may not have anyone who visits regularly.
She said even a short visit can mean a lot to residents in a nursing home, and she tries to provide that.
Since the pandemic began, Patillo said, she has been attempting to do so without entering facilities. She said she has driven through parking lots on her own and even talked to residents through windows, but she admits it's not the same. She said she was looking for ideas on what to do when the parade was suggested.
Patillo said she thinks the parade will mean a lot to residents at DIversicare but added she wishes she could return to normal visits.
“I love what I do. I just wish I could do it,” she said.
Yet with the threat of COVID-19, she said she knows that may be a long time off.
“I’d rather hear we are completely free before taking a group in,” Patillo said.