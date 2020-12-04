Parade on Monday night one of several Christmas events planned for Talladega

TALLADEGA -- The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Talladega Christmas parade kicks off Monday at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year’s parade will be “A Winter Wonderland,” according to a release announcing the event, with Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland as grand marshal.
“The parade route will be the same as last year,” according to the release. “It will begin at the intersection of Battle Street and Haynes Street, traveling west down Battle Street, around The Historic Courthouse Square and conclude at the intersection of Battle and Spring streets.”
The line-up for the parade will be between Walmart and McDonald’s.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two floats.
Unlike in past years, this year’s parade will not be the official lead-in to Christmas on the Square in Talladega, which was canceled due to the difficulties in recruiting sponsors during the spring, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Christmas on the Square will not take place, the city has already decorated the area and held an official tree lighting ceremony Friday evening. Sunday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m., there will be a performance by several singers associated with the annual Afternoon of Praise around The Square.
Several local merchants, with the sponsorship of the Pilgrimage Committee and First Bank of Alabama, will be hosting a Christmas market at the former Brannon’s Office Supply building next weekend, Dec. 12-13.
The Ritz Theater will also host its first events Dec. 12, starting with another annual tradition, a screening of “The Polar Express,” starting at 10 a.m.
Then, at 6 p.m., there will be a concert fundraiser for Christmas Shoes for Kids, featuring a tribute to Merle Haggard. Tickets are $15 each, and seating is limited due to social distancing.