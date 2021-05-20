Panthers use spring to make changes to offense

Wayne Lee and Pell City High School’s football team used spring practice to answer some questions on how to improve after going 4-6 in the 2020 campaign. One of the biggest questions for the Panthers is how they could improve offensively.
Last season, the young Panthers struggled to score as they only averaged 16 points per game.
“We went heavy on offense (during spring practice),” Lee said. “We hired a new offensive coordinator Logan Colafrancesco. We went hard putting in his system this spring. The kids like it, and they reacted well to it. We didn’t get to put the whole thing in, obviously because we didn’t have enough time. We put the basics in so they can learn what it is all about. They did a really good job with it.”
One of the main things that Lee wanted to see is how his players would acclimate to an offense that is totally different from what they have run during his tenure as the head coach.
“We wanted to see how much were we going to have to adapt the new offense to kids and how much could they do,” Lee said. “There were some things that we had to change up because it didn’t look like it was going to work. I think they are comfortable with it now. We answered some serious questions about the offensive line. That was hit the hardest by graduation, and we were able to answer those.”
The 2020 season was a difficult one for the Panthers due to COVID. Three of their last six games were canceled due to COVID 19 concerns. During that stretch, Lee and Co. went 2-1 on the field.
“I felt like the last three games we played good,” Lee said. “We finished the year strong, and what we wanted to build on is the finish of the year last year. “We were playing good on offense, we weren’t turning the ball over. We were playing sound defense, and we weren’t giving up many points. We were creating turning, we were doing the things that you needed to do to win, and we wanted to continue on with that in spring.”
Lee, who is going into his fourth season at the helm, is impressed with the way his skill players performed this spring. Lee believes the new offense will give his playmakers more opportunities to make explosive plays.
“We have a ton of good running backs,” Lee said. “We have a 230-pound running back, and we have another kid that you can’t (tackle) in a phone booth. We are going to give them the ball. In my opinion, we have some of the best receivers that we have had in a long time. Kentrell (Borden), Caleb (Groce), Carlos (Herring), we have a basketball player that is about 6-foot-2, and Smitty (Colin Smith). We have some good receivers.”
Defensively, Pell City return several starters from last season’s team. The defense was the strength of the Panthers as they only allowed 17 points per game.
“We lost Jalen (Gilbert) and Matt Fry,” Lee said. “Those were two of my better players, but we got some kids really stepping up there. Dedrick Scott is doing a good job for us on the line. Our linebackers and secondary should be really strong this year.”
Overall, Lee said it was a successful spring especially numbers-wise, as 85 players participated in the 10-day session. The Panthers will get a few weeks off before heading into summer workouts.
“I am looking forward to getting into the summer to get them in good shape and stronger,” he said. “I am looking forward to playing a 10-game season without any interruptions.”