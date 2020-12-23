Panthers get back on track after return from quarantine

These days, grabbing a mask on the way out the door is almost as automatic as picking up the car keys, but there’s one more item the COVID-19 pandemic has taught Pell City coach Joel Bowman to never leave home without.
“I think my phone goes dead a lot faster throughout the day, that’s for sure,” Bowman said. “I used to never take a phone charger with me.”
The near-constant changes to the schedule are to blame for Bowman’s battery issues. He and other local coaches find themselves replacing games on a weekly basis, sometimes with only 24 hours notice.
On Dec. 14, he texted the White Plains coach at 10 a.m. to confirm their game time for the following evening. Bowman said he knew it was bad news when he got a call back almost immediately. His fears were confirmed when he got the news Calhoun County was shutting down athletics for the remainder of the calendar year due to rising COVID-19 numbers across the state.
So the Pell City coach started texting and calling other coaches, frantically trying to find an opponent that could play that night or the next.
“I mean at one point, I was playing three different people. … You just kind of do whatever you can to get a game,” Bowman said.
The Panthers (2-4) ended up traveling to play Pelham the night of Dec. 15. Pell City lost 43-46 in overtime, but the result was secondary to Bowman.
This season more than ever, the Pell City coach is just enjoying the chance to watch his guys play basketball, which is something he couldn’t do when the team was forced to quarantine for two weeks prior to Dec. 9.
The school’s lone win since returning was a 55-53 victory over John Carroll on Dec. 17.
Pell City took its first lead with about 38 seconds left when junior Evan Watson drilled a game-winning 3-point shot after catching the inbounds pass near the top of the arc.
“I would be willing to bet he’s taken that shot 1,000 times, more than that,” Bowman said. “Thousands upon thousands of times in our gym. When you’re willing to put that type of work in, I just feel like good things happen to you. Those shots fall because you’ve shot it so much then the clock doesn’t matter, the scoreboard doesn’t matter.”
Watson has paced the team twice in the last four games, and he’s the only player on the squad to score 11-plus points three times over that stretch.
Sophomore Jaden Coleman has been right on Watson’s heels most nights. He’s scored 10 points in two of the last three games and grabbed at least six rebounds in three of the last four.
While Watson and Coleman were slightly more proven commodities, Pell City’s breakout player appears to be freshman Mike Snow, who has averaged 9.7 points over the last three games. He also managed to grab 10 rebounds in the victory over John Carroll while leading the team with 14 points.
Pell City was unable to find a holiday tournament to participate in after several schools made decisions to cancel those competitions due to rising COVID-19 case numbers. The Panthers will return to action Jan. 4 against Lincoln.
“It was good for our kids to kind of break through, get over the hump, and hopefully, get the ball rolling downhill for us,” Bowman said of the victory.