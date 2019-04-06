TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Once again, with the first week in April, come the pinwheels planted in front of the Talladega County Courthouse to mark National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The pinwheel has become a symbol associated with the cause of preventing child abuse. According to the Prevent Child Abuse America organization, the pinwheel is “the national symbol for the great childhoods all children deserve because our children are our future.”
Nancy Green of Palmer Place, the Children’s Advocacy Center for Talladega, Clay and Coosa counties, said last year saw a record 751 reports, and that the staff at Palmer Place had conducted 295 interviews.
There were several possible reasons for the recent increase, she said, from children having earlier access to pornography online and abusing younger children to adults more likely to abuse children because of drug use.
Palmer Place conducts forensic interviews with children who are the alleged victims of physical or sexual abuse, helps them with court preparation and provides counseling at no charge to the child’s family. The agency works closely with FIRST Family Services, the Talladega County Department of Human Resources, the District Attorney’s Office and all local law enforcement agencies.
Palmer Place is also a United Way Agency.