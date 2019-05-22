TALLADEGA -- Two unrelated traffic accidents in Talladega on Friday afternoon sent one person each to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The first accident, according to police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, was at West Gate Homes. A 2002 Honda Accord driven by Tionna Pearson, 20, of West Gate, struck a power pole, disabling the vehicle and injuring Akentia Hawkins, 21, who was in the passenger seat. Pearson was not seriously hurt.
Hawkins was transported to the hospital via NorthStar Ambulance.
Thompson said the power pole sustained only minor damage, and there did not appear to be any service interruption.
The second accident took place at the intersection of Alabama 21 South and the 275 Bypass, and involved two vehicles, Thompson said. A 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Sarah Dow, 40, of Munford, was traveling on the bypass when a Toyota Corolla came through the intersection without slowing down or stopping. Cierra M. Cross, 19, of Alpine, was driving the Corolla and appeared to be at fault, Thompson said. Both vehicles were disabled and the road was blocked temporarily.
Cross was also taken to Brookwood/Citizens. Dow does not appear to have been injured.