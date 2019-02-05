TALLADEGA -- Two accidents in Talladega on Friday sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The first accident was reported around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Lashley Avenue and the 275 Bypass.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, Douglas Bryant Porter, 54, of Childersburg, was driving a 1997 Infiniti when he turned in front of a Nissan Altima.
Both vehicles sustained major damage. The driver of the Altima was not injured, but Porter was treated by paramedics at the scene and later transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance. Information on his condition was unavailable.
According to Capt. Patrick Thornton, the other accident was reported at Howard and Lawson streets around 5:40 p.m.
Thornton said a 2011 Chrysler 300 was stopped at the stop sign on Lawson Street; a 1997 GMC Sierra was coming down Howard Street and had the right of way, but the Chrysler pulled out in front, and the vehicles collided.
The driver of the Chrysler was not injured, but Carlo Maxwell, 32, of Talladega, driver of the Sierra, was taken the Brookwood/Citizens emergency room by NorthStar.
Information on Maxwell’s condition was also unavailable.