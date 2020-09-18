Painting of Presbyterian Home president part of worldwide Mask Project

TALLADEGA -- A painting of the president and CEO of the Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega has been featured on a worldwide art project honoring those who wear a mask to keep others safe.
The news was announced in a press release Friday.
Doug Marshall said he participated in the project because wearing masks with safe distancing is an important part of keeping the children, young adults and families who live at the Home safe.
“This is their home, and one we’ve worked to make secure,” Marshall said, in the release. “This is a balancing act between being very realistic about the threats with COVID-19 and reassuring the children and families in our care that they are safe.”
The painting of Marshall, labeled “Drawing 132,” was created from a photo. It shows him standing masked in front of a blooming crepe myrtle on the grounds of the campus.
The Mask Project showcases the artwork of Jessica D. Perez. The artist portrays the faces of individuals who wear a mask to keep others safe, from regular citizens to health care workers.
The artwork is sold online, with the proceeds going to COVID relief funds, including United Way, according to The Mask Project website.
Some earlier paintings that adorned facemasks have been collected in a book available at Barnes & Noble, and The Mask Project is also being presented in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 17-30 during Milan Fashion Week at MA.D.S. Gallery.
A book showing all the paintings, including the painting of Marshall, will be made when the project art series is completed.
“We are both honored and humbled at the Presbyterian Home for Children to be selected to participate in The Mask Project to raise awareness and funds to help save lives,” Marshall said.
Said Perez on her Facebook page, “The Mask Project is about showing gratitude to those who wear masks in response to the pandemic. As the artist behind the project as a whole, my intention is to show support to those that are willing to wear the mask for its purpose for limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Presbyterian Home for Children is one of few organizations in the state caring for Alabama’s homeless boys and girls, along with their female caregivers in its Secure Dwellings Program. PHFC also serves teenage girls who have been subject to extreme trauma and neglect, homeless young female adults and families in crisis through in-home intensive services