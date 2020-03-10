‘Pages from Pam’ donates more than 2,500 books to Talladega City Schools 2nd-graders (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- This week, more than 2,500 books were donated to every second-grader enrolled in the Talladega City school system as part of the fourth “Pages from Pam” literacy project and fundraiser.
The annual campaign is spearheaded by Hayden Burch, a sophomore at Auburn University.
Burch and his family conduct the campaign in honor of his late aunt, Pam Reaves Peters, a longtime elementary teacher for Talladega City Schools.
Burch, along with family and friends, distributed approximately 180 book satchels, beginning at R.L. Young and Salter elementary schools Monday.
They concluded Tuesday with stops at Graham and Houston elementary schools.
“Each second-grader received 14 new books and their own satchel printed by the Alabama Industries for the Blind,” Burch said.
The Auburn sophomore selected books approved for the system’s Accelerated Reader program, which allows students to earn points for prizes and field trips.
Burch divided the books specifically for boys and girls.
“The first year, we were able to give each second-grader 10 books, but each year it has grown,” Burch said previously. “My first initial idea to honor her memory was just to donate some books to a library, but it has become so much more. I’ve had a lot of support, especially from the Talladega community. They, along with my family, have helped make all of this possible.”
Contributors this year include the Talladega Junior Welfare League, Talladega County Volunteer Program, Drew Middle School and the Tim Hudson Family Foundation.
During the final stop at Houston Elementary on Tuesday afternoon, Principal Marvin Moten said he was proud to see the project promote not only literacy and scholarship opportunities, but also family.
“Literacy is so important, and it’s my ultimate goal that students are exposed to it at an early age,” Moten said.
Moten thanked the Burch family for creating such an opportunity for the second-graders.
“God has blessed them and our students,” he said. “It’s been wonderful to witness.”
When asked why he chose a book campaign to honor his aunt, Burch said, in an earlier interview, “Her entire life was devoted to teaching. She loved reading and had a compassion for collecting books for her students. For many of the students, these will be the first books ever in their homes. Having books in the home greatly increases the opportunity for literacy.”
Added Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball, “Reading is the most important thing we can teach our children. It’s at the base of all the core subjects.”
Ball also expressed his gratitude for Hayden and his family.
“Here, you have a young man that not only recognizes the importance of reading, but actually does something about it,” Ball said. “Someone with his attitude can change the world. It’s inspiring. I can't say enough great things about it, and what it means to our students.”
Ball praised Peters as a teacher but said what has struck him most was how others have described the type of person she was.
“Kindness, above all else is, what it’s important in a great teacher,” Ball said.
Peters died suddenly May 26, 2015, at the age of 55 after being diagnosed with cancer. Her death came not long after she retired from the school system. She spent most of her career as a second-grade teacher at Graham Elementary.
Patti Burch, Hayden’s mother and Pam’s sister, said Pam was a huge reader.
“One of her gifts and joys was reading to her own children, grandchildren and students,” Patti Burch said. “The students are encouraged to set up a special place in their homes, such as a shelf, devoted to their new library. Studies have shown that it is imperative to encourage young readers, and each bag contains a variety of reading levels and diverse book titles.”
Patti Burch noted the campaign’s GoFundMe page is still in operation and welcomes donations that will be used to purchase new books for next spring’s delivery.
Those interested may donate at www.gofundme.com/pagesfrompam or send email to haydenburch2018@gmail.com.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.