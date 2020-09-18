Oxford uses big 2nd quarter to pull away from Pell City

PELL CITY -- Trey Higgins and Rodricus Elston led an overwhelming onslaught Friday night in Pete Rich Stadium as the Oxford Yellow Jackets rolled to a 41-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 59-20 victory over Pell City.
Higgins, the senior, accounted for 267 yards rushing and throwing from the quarterback position, and finished with five total touchdowns.
“He (Higgins) basically could coach if he wants to,” Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge said. “The kid’s a winner. Great football player, great leader. One of those kids that’s special to have around. He makes everybody else better.”
Elston was nearly as impressive, with a touchdown rushing, receiving and a second-quarter interception he returned for an 85-yard touchdown. He was nearly tackled near his own 35-yard line, but kept running, and officials ruled his knees never touched the ground.
The Jackets (4-1, 3-0) led 14-0 after the first quarter, then poured it on in the second to take firm control of the game. They led the Panthers (1-3, 0-2) 53-6 at the end of three quarters.
“Nobody’s going to chase that team (Oxford) down from behind,” Pell City head coach Wayne Lee said. “If they get out in front of you, you’re not going to catch them.”
Three to know
Oxford’s defense put the clamps on Pell City through most of three quarters, forcing a turnover on the Panthers’ first snap and limiting them to 47 total yards in the first half.
Pell City backs David Keith and Markise Bedford combined for 90 yards rushing on the night. Bedford punched in a fourth-quarter touchdown from a yard out.
Seven different Yellow Jackets scored touchdowns on Friday, with senior Josh Patton and sophomore Sam Robertson each scoring on the ground in the second half.
They said it
Keith Etheredge, Oxford head coach: “I got a lot of people I love in this city. … We didn’t turn the ball over, which was big. And I think we caused a couple of turnovers. All in all, we played well.”
Wayne Lee, Pell City head coach: “We don’t match up with them (Oxford). Nobody has yet this year, either. … We’ll probably be in some close games from here on out, and we’ve got to eliminate those mistakes moving forward.”
Up next
Oxford returns home next week to face Gadsden City. Pell City will hit the road to face Calera.