Oxford’s Trinity Houston named to University of Kentucky College of Arts, Sciences dean's list

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Trinity Houston, of Oxford, was named to the spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences dean's list. During this term, Houston was majoring in psychology.
More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the spring College of Arts & Sciences dean's list.
Students on the dean's list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Congratulations to these high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements for the dean's list.