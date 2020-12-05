Oxford‘s pressure defense shuts down Pell City

PELL CITY-- Oxford High School’s girl basketball team used a fourth-quarter run to defeat rival Pell City, 52-40 on Friday night.
Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee said that she didn’t do a good job preparing her team on Friday night.
“We have to do a better job of handling the pressure,” Lee said. “We knew it was going to come, but they are so young they have trouble listening to what we tell them in a timeout and making an adjustment on the fly if it is not something that we have practiced. We didn’t practice for the run and jump and we were a little confused. We saw it in a jamboree early in the season, we will know for next time.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets outscored the Lady Panthers 18-6 in the final 5:52 of the game. Pell City opened the period on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 34-all. Oxford, however, would respond with an 11-1 run to take control of the game. Lauren Ellard started the run as she nailed a 3 from the right corner. Oxford’s lead increased to 42-35 on a jumper by Kaleah Taylor.
Pell City struggled offensively in the fourth in thanks to junior guard Tori Winslett being hampered with an ankle injury that she suffered early in the third quarter. Oxford’s defense also picked up the pressure which led Pell City to turn the ball over. The Lady Panthers only score two field goals in the last six minutes of the game.
Xaionna Whitfield put the game away for the Lady Yellow Jackets with a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 45-35.
Three to know
•Winslett finished the game with six points. Before injuring her ankle in the third, Winslett struggled to handle Oxford’s pressure defense. The junior guard scored four of her six points in the second quarter.
• Heaven O’Neal led the way for Pell City with 10 points.
•Taylor led Oxford in scoring with 16 points. Ellard scored 10 points, while Whitfield chipped in with nine points.
Who said it
Oxford head coach Melissa Bennett on their fourth-quarter run:
“I felt like we settled down a little bit. They basically played the same defense the whole game. We finally stayed off the sideline and handled their pressure a little better. We didn’t shoot extremely well from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter but we did well enough to get a little cushion.”
Up next
Pell City (6-3) will host John Carroll on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Oxford (6-0) will travel to take on Vestavia on Tuesday at 6 p.m..