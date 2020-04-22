Oxford’s Donald Lanier Hopper earns top honor at Ole Miss

OXFORD, MISS. -- University of Mississippi senior Donald Lanier Hopper, of Oxford, Alabama, was among more than 70 Ole Miss students to receive a 2020 Marcus Elvis Taylor Memorial Medal, the university's highest academic award.
Hopper is a civil engineering major in the School of Engineering. After graduation, Hopper plans to continue his studies toward earning a master's and potentially a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering.
Hopper is the son of Don and Deanne Hopper from Oxford, Alabama.
The Taylor Medals were established at UM in 1904 by Dr. William A. Taylor, of Booneville, in memory of his son, an honored 1871 alumnus of the university. The award recognizes no more than 1 percent of the student body each year.