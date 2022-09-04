 Skip to main content
Oxford runners like Munford's new cross country course

Munford Invitational winners

Oxford High School cross country runners Noah George and Katie Keur won their division in the first Munford High School Cross Country Invitational. 

 Bob Crisp/St. Clair Times

Top Oxford runners gave a “thumbs up” to the new cross country course, offered Saturday in the first Munford High School Invitational. 

“It was a really fast course,” said Oxford High School senior cross country runner Noah George, who took first place with a time of 16 minutes, 21 seconds on the newly built 5K course. “It has a lot of shade and turns. It made it fly.”